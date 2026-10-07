In sole statement on Oct. 7 anniversary, Likud attacks Channel 12, absolves Netanyahu

In its only statement of the day as Israel marks three years since the October 7, 2023, onslaught, Likud accuses the Channel 12 news outlet of broadcasting “false political propaganda” against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and seeks to absolve him of responsibility for the failures surrounding the Hamas-led attack.

After briefly saying that “we all bow our heads” in memory of those killed, the party claims Netanyahu received no advance warning of an attack, contrary to widespread reporting, and was first informed at 6:29 a.m. on October 7.

Likud cites intelligence assessments before the massacre that Hamas was deterred and seeking calm, while accusing unnamed security officials of seeing warning signs in the hours leading to the attack but failing to alert Netanyahu, the police, border communities, local security teams, troops or attendees of the Nova music festival.

“Had Prime Minister Netanyahu been informed in real time, everything would have looked different,” the party says.

The statement goes on to credit Netanyahu with Israel’s military achievements during the ensuing war and accuses Channel 12 of attempting to “bring down the right-wing government” and “install a government of the left and Arab parties” that would establish a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu has not taken part in any of the memorial ceremonies marking the anniversary today, but did so on Monday, on the official Hebrew date set by the government to mark the atrocity. Today’s ceremonies are largely organized by family members of victims and survivors of the attack.