Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Mamdani to attend Oct. 7 vigil, followed by meeting with Palestinian New Yorkers

By Luke Tress Today, 7:46 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani listens as US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2025. (AP/Evan Vucci)
New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani listens as US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, November 21, 2025. (AP/Evan Vucci)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to attend a “vigil in remembrance of October 7th” this evening, according to a schedule from his office.

Shortly after, Mamdani plans to meet with Palestinian New Yorkers.

There are no further details.

Last year, Mamdani attended an October 7 vigil for Israeli and Palestinian victims of war hosted by a leftist Israeli group in the city called Israelis for Peace.

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