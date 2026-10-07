Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Mamdani to attend Oct. 7 vigil, followed by meeting with Palestinian New Yorkers
Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to attend a “vigil in remembrance of October 7th” this evening, according to a schedule from his office.
Shortly after, Mamdani plans to meet with Palestinian New Yorkers.
There are no further details.
Last year, Mamdani attended an October 7 vigil for Israeli and Palestinian victims of war hosted by a leftist Israeli group in the city called Israelis for Peace.
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