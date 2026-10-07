Mamdani to attend Oct. 7 vigil, followed by meeting with Palestinian New Yorkers

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani plans to attend a “vigil in remembrance of October 7th” this evening, according to a schedule from his office.

Shortly after, Mamdani plans to meet with Palestinian New Yorkers.

There are no further details.

Last year, Mamdani attended an October 7 vigil for Israeli and Palestinian victims of war hosted by a leftist Israeli group in the city called Israelis for Peace.