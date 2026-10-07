Sources: Hezbollah gets $200 million from Iran to help displaced Lebanese

Hezbollah has received $200 million from Iran to help Lebanese people displaced by this year’s war with Israel, say two people with direct knowledge of the transfer, the first significant aid from the group to supporters who bore the brunt of the conflict.
Hezbollah received the cash last month despite a tightening US economic chokehold on Iran and increasing difficulties in getting funds to Tehran’s Lebanese ally, the people say.
Intermediaries who moved the money charged a 20% fee, reflecting the risks of dealing with the group, they say. One said this was four times the normal fee.
Asked for comment, a Hezbollah official says an amount has been secured and a plan for distributing it will be announced in the coming days, without elaborating on the source of the funds.
The Iranian foreign ministry, Iran’s permanent mission in Geneva, the US Treasury and the Lebanese government do not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Iran has maintained financial support to Hezbollah through years of crippling US sanctions: it transferred $1 billion to the group in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the US Treasury Department.
Tehran has never acknowledged financing Hezbollah. Iran’s policy of funding regional proxies has stirred domestic protester anger against the clerical rulers in the past and could prove particularly sensitive at a time of worsening hardship in Iran.
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