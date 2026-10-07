IDF demolishes West Bank home of terrorist behind deadly shooting attack near Neve Tzuf

Security forces demolish the home of the Palestinian terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun in a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf last month, the IDF says.

Shukrun, a father of six, had gone to a nearby natural spring with his eldest son to immerse in the water before Yom Kippur in accordance with Jewish tradition. While he was there, the shooter opened fire toward the spring from a vehicle, hitting Shukrun, who was inside his own car at the time.

IDF troops, Border Police officers and combat engineers demolished the terrorist’s home in the West Bank town of Biddu, the military says.

Israeli security forces demolish the home of the Palestinian terrorist who killed Netanel Shukrun in a shooting attack near the West Bank settlement of Neve Tzuf, October 7, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

As a matter of policy, Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out deadly terror attacks.

Israeli officials have said the policy is intended to dissuade Palestinians from planning terror attacks, as doing so will harm their extended families’ livelihoods. Critics have called it collective punishment.

At the same time, forces in the West Bank also raid alleged terror targets and searched for weapons, while demolishing Palestinian monuments that the military says “incited terrorism and glorified terrorists.”