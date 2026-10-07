Illegal West Bank settlement outpost evacuated by security forces, 6 arrested, says group

Security forces evacuate an illegal West Bank settlement outpost close to the settlement of Susya in the South Hebron Hills region of the territory, according to the Honenu legal aid organization.

The group says that six people are arrested during the operation, and claims that police fired rubber bullets to control protesters, injuring several of them.

A video of the incident sent out by Honenu shows Border Police personnel forcibly restraining activists during the evacuation, with one officer seen shoving one of the protesters to the ground.

The police and the Civil Administration, responsible for illegal construction demolitions in the West Bank, do not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Security forces evacuate an illegal West Bank settlement near Hebron on October 7, 2026. (Honenu)

Following allegations by Honenu yesterday of police violence during the evacuation of two other illegal settlement outposts however, the police stated that settler activists and protesters used violent means to halt the evacuation, injuring three police officers.

The nearby Palestinian hamlet of Khirbet Susya has repeatedly been attacked by local settler extremists. In February this year, extremists raided the dwelling, pelting homes with stones and setting fire to tents, and vehicles, and chicken coops.