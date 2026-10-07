Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Tanker off Qatar reports hits from multiple projectiles, says maritime agency
A tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reports being struck “by multiple projectiles,” causing an unspecified number of casualties, the UKMTO maritime agency says.
The incident took place 51 nautical miles (94 kilometers) off the coast of the tiny Gulf state, the British agency says, adding that authorities are investigating. It does not specify the origin of the ship.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here