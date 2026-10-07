Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Tanker off Qatar reports hits from multiple projectiles, says maritime agency

By AFP Today, 11:12 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A tanker sailing off the north coast of Qatar reports being struck “by multiple projectiles,” causing an unspecified number of casualties, the UKMTO maritime agency says.

The incident took place 51 nautical miles (94 kilometers) off the coast of the tiny Gulf state, the British agency says, adding that authorities are investigating. It does not specify the origin of the ship.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.