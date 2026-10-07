Staging of Oct. 7 play at Northwestern disrupted after someone pulled fire alarm, co-author says
The staging of a play at Northwestern University featuring the testimonies of October 7 survivors was disrupted when someone set off a fire alarm, the play’s co-author says on X.
Ann McElhinney says the theater was evacuated, with the audience eventually allowed to reenter after undergoing security checks.
Last year, the Illinois university and the US Justice Department announced that the school would pay the US federal government $75 million to settle complaints about antisemitism on the campus.
Read more: Despite threats and blacklist, play based on word-for-word Oct. 7 testimony tours US
Breaking. Right now at Northwestern Our play October 7 has been disrupted by someone setting off a fire alarm. The whole theater has to be evacuated. This hits even stronger because it’s already October 7 in Israel. pic.twitter.com/Zs9pvp0eK0
— Ann McElhinney ???? (@annmcelhinney) October 7, 2026
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Einav Zangauker: Government ‘trying to make us forget what happened on October 7’
- Families of Nahal Oz surveillance troops: ‘We will not forgive, we will not forget the abandonment of our daughters’
- Flydubai attack: Police reportedly probing apparent conflict of interest of 2 senior Transportation Ministry officials
The Times of Israel Community.