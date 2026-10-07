Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Staging of Oct. 7 play at Northwestern disrupted after someone pulled fire alarm, co-author says

Today, 9:51 am
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The staging of a play at Northwestern University featuring the testimonies of October 7 survivors was disrupted when someone set off a fire alarm, the play’s co-author says on X.

Ann McElhinney says the theater was evacuated, with the audience eventually allowed to reenter after undergoing security checks.

Last year, the Illinois university and the US Justice Department announced that the school would pay the US federal government $75 million to settle complaints about antisemitism on the campus.

Read more: Despite threats and blacklist, play based on word-for-word Oct. 7 testimony tours US

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