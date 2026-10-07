Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026
WATCH: National memorial ceremony for victims of Oct. 7 kicks off in Tel Aviv
The national ceremony for victims of the October 7 Hamas-led attack is beginning now at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.
The ceremony is organized by survivors and bereaved family members and is distinct from the official state ceremonies held on Monday, the Hebrew date set to mark the attack.
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