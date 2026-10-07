Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

WATCH: National memorial ceremony for victims of Oct. 7 kicks off in Tel Aviv

Today, 9:16 pm
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Empty chairs seen ahead of the national October 7 memorial in Tel Aviv, October 7, 2026. (Ariela Karmel/Times of Israel)
Empty chairs seen ahead of the national October 7 memorial in Tel Aviv, October 7, 2026. (Ariela Karmel/Times of Israel)

The national ceremony for victims of the October 7 Hamas-led attack is beginning now at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

The ceremony is organized by survivors and bereaved family members and is distinct from the official state ceremonies held on Monday, the Hebrew date set to mark the attack.

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