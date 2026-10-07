Palestinian reports: Man killed during West Bank raid by settlers accompanied by IDF troops after apparent clash at outpost
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media reports that a man was killed and 16 were wounded near the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, during a raid by settlers who were accompanied by soldiers.
According to Israel Hayom, the incident happened after Palestinians attacked settlers from a nearby farm, with one settler taken to hospital with a head injury, and four others treated at the scene.
Settlers apparently then raided a group of Palestinians harvesting olives in the area.
It is unclear how 44-year-old Ali al-Zarari was killed.
The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reports that a group of settlers escorted by soldiers attacked olive harvesters near the village, beating them and opening fire at them.
There is no comment from the IDF.
The Times of Israel Community.