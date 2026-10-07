Palestinian reports: Man killed during West Bank raid by settlers accompanied by IDF troops after apparent clash at outpost

Palestinian media reports that a man was killed and 16 were wounded near the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, during a raid by settlers who were accompanied by soldiers.

According to Israel Hayom, the incident happened after Palestinians attacked settlers from a nearby farm, with one settler taken to hospital with a head injury, and four others treated at the scene.

Settlers apparently then raided a group of Palestinians harvesting olives in the area.

It is unclear how 44-year-old Ali al-Zarari was killed.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reports that a group of settlers escorted by soldiers attacked olive harvesters near the village, beating them and opening fire at them.

There is no comment from the IDF.