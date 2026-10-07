Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Palestinian reports: Man killed during West Bank raid by settlers accompanied by IDF troops after apparent clash at outpost

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 12:51 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media reports that a man was killed and 16 were wounded near the village of Burqa, north of Nablus, during a raid by settlers who were accompanied by soldiers.

According to Israel Hayom, the incident happened after Palestinians attacked settlers from a nearby farm, with one settler taken to hospital with a head injury, and four others treated at the scene.

Settlers apparently then raided a group of Palestinians harvesting olives in the area.

It is unclear how 44-year-old Ali al-Zarari was killed.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reports that a group of settlers escorted by soldiers attacked olive harvesters near the village, beating them and opening fire at them.

There is no comment from the IDF.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.