Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Mali and Liel Yahalomi arrive back in Israel for 1st time since widely covered disappearance

Today, 6:15 pm
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Mali Yahalomi and her daughter Liel Yahalomi leave Ben Gurion Airport after returning to Israel, October 7, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)
Mali Yahalomi and her daughter Liel Yahalomi leave Ben Gurion Airport after returning to Israel, October 7, 2026. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Mali and Liel Yahalomi, an Israeli mother and daughter whose disappearance in August set off a global search, have landed back in Israel.

The pair are photographed at Ben Gurion Airport, but do not give any comment to waiting reporters.

A family member told the Ynet news site that the pair are returning to Israel “in order to rehabilitate.”

The Yahalomis disappeared in Vienna in August, initially sparking concern that they were victims of foul play. Police tracked them to a flight to Argentina and located them on a bus in Buenos Aires, but the women refused to return to Israel.

It was not immediately clear why the two cut contact with their family, or why they flew to Argentina without telling anyone. Hebrew media reports quoted police sources as saying they had left Israel and made their way to Argentina to disappear and “start a new life.”

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