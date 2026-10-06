Jewish NYC officials call for permanent Oct. 7 memorial in Brooklyn

A coalition of Jewish officials in New York City calls for a permanent memorial to the victims of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught in Israel.

The effort has the backing of the city’s two highest-ranking Jewish elected leaders, City Council Speaker Julie Menin and Comptroller Mark Levine, as well as the chair of the council’s Jewish Caucus, Eric Dinowitz, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, and State Senator Sam Sutton.

“Across the city, New Yorkers were profoundly impacted by the terrorist attacks on 10/7, and this memorial will serve as a testament to the resilience and strength of our relationship with Israel and its people,” Dinowitz says in a statement.

The lawmakers are proposing a 6-foot by 6-foot (1.8 by 1.8 meter) memorial at the Mickey Kairey Garden in the Gravesend neighborhood of Brooklyn.

A joint statement says community leaders are “committed to privately raising the funds” for the memorial and its maintenance, while working with city agencies for the necessary approvals.