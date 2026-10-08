British Airways planning to resume flights to Tel Aviv on October 25

British Airways plans to resume flight services to and from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on October 25, when it will begin operating a reduced schedule, it announced Wednesday.

The UK carrier will operate one daily flight on the London-Tel Aviv route down from its previous double-daily service.

British Airways has repeatedly pushed back the resumption of the Tel Aviv route since March, following the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran.

During the war and until foreign carriers renewed services, Israeli carriers were relied on for travel to and from the country.

Foreign airlines gradually returned to Israel after the April ceasefire and then more so in June after the now-collapsed memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

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However, British Airways is among the final carriers to resume services.

Two major US carriers, Delta and United, only returned to Israel last month, while American Airlines has suspended its New York route through to March 27, 2027.