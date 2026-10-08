Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Reports: Four Palestinians injured in settler attack during olive harvest in western West Bank

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 2:21 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Four Palestinians were injured in an attack by settler extremists while they were harvesting olives in the Salfit area of the western West Bank, Palestinian media reports.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the four sustained fractures and bruises and were taken to a hospital in the city.

The report also says that settlers vandalized five vehicles.

There is no comment from the Israel Defense Forces or Israel Police.

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