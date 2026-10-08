Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Reports: Four Palestinians injured in settler attack during olive harvest in western West Bank
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Four Palestinians were injured in an attack by settler extremists while they were harvesting olives in the Salfit area of the western West Bank, Palestinian media reports.
According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the four sustained fractures and bruises and were taken to a hospital in the city.
The report also says that settlers vandalized five vehicles.
There is no comment from the Israel Defense Forces or Israel Police.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- ‘Public is not being told what actually happened’: PM’s ex-military secretary gives first interview since Oct. 7
- Winter declares Palestinian people to be ‘a lie,’ tears up copy of Oslo Accords
- NYT: Top Huckabee aide distorted US embassy reporting in bid to protect Israeli government; envoy issues denial
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