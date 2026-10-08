Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Israeli flags set alight near Toronto church
Police in Toronto are investigating a suspected hate crime after several Israeli flags were set on fire need a church, Canadian media reports.
The apparent act of arson occurred on the three-year anniversary of the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught.
There were no injuries and no arrests, police tell CBC News.
“On a day when we remember the victims of October 7, this act of hate is especially disturbing,” the Israeli consulate in Toronto says in a statement. “A church should be a place of peace, not a target for hatred.”
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