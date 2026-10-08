Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Anti-Zionists crash NYC Oct. 7 coexistence event featuring Mamdani

By Luke Tress Today, 3:16 am
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

A coexistence event run by the group Israelis for Peace, in New York City, October 7, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)
A coexistence event run by the group Israelis for Peace, in New York City, October 7, 2026. (Luke Tress/Times of Israel)

Anti-Zionist protesters disrupt an October 7 mourning event for Israelis and Palestinians attended by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The event is led by the leftist group Israelis for Peace.

Organizers read out testimonies from the families of Israelis and Palestinians killed in the conflict.

Attendees hold electric candles and signs that say, “Not one more life,” in English and Hebrew.

Mamdani stands near the front but does not make a speech.

Outside the police barricades, hundreds of protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zohran your hands are red,” and “We don’t want no Zionists here.”

“Zohran you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” the crowd shouts.

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