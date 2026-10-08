Anti-Zionists crash NYC Oct. 7 coexistence event featuring Mamdani

Anti-Zionist protesters disrupt an October 7 mourning event for Israelis and Palestinians attended by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The event is led by the leftist group Israelis for Peace.

Organizers read out testimonies from the families of Israelis and Palestinians killed in the conflict.

Attendees hold electric candles and signs that say, “Not one more life,” in English and Hebrew.

Mamdani stands near the front but does not make a speech.

Outside the police barricades, hundreds of protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zohran your hands are red,” and “We don’t want no Zionists here.”

“Zohran you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” the crowd shouts.

“Mamdani your hands are red”: Anti-Zionist protesters chant against Mamdani as he attends October 7 coexistence event pic.twitter.com/ikyL5Fgmov — Luke Tress (@luketress) October 8, 2026