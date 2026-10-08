Police chief, amid Haredi demonstrations: Protesting is a right, disrupting public order is not

After Haredi anti-enlistment protesters blocked roads in and around Jerusalem and Bnei Brak, police chief Daniel Levy has ordered commanders to “prepare accordingly and act resolutely to prevent disruptions, road blockages and harm to routine,” police say in a statement.

Levy “clarifies unequivocally: ‘Protesting is a right, disrupting public order is not,'” the statement says, adding that police will “not hesitate to arrest disrupters.”