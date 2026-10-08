Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
IDF soldier killed, three others wounded after Humvee overturned in southern Lebanon
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
An IDF soldier was killed and three others wounded in southern Lebanon earlier today, the military says.
The slain soldier is identified as Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, of the 7th Armored Brigade.
The IDF says the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, and their families have been notified.
The casualties occurred when an IDF Humvee overturned during operational activity in southern Lebanon. The incident is under investigation.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Warnings about weak deterrence, impending war were presented to PM before Oct. 7, says his former top military aide
- Netanyahu’s Oct. 7 military secretary: There are ‘many gaps’ between what happened before Hamas attack and what is being told to the public
- Mamdani defends Oct. 7 statement that infuriated Jewish leaders, attendance at vigil
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here