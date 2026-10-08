Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

IDF soldier killed, three others wounded after Humvee overturned in southern Lebanon

By Stav Levaton Today, 9:28 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus (Israel Defense Forces)
Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus (Israel Defense Forces)

An IDF soldier was killed and three others wounded in southern Lebanon earlier today, the military says.

The slain soldier is identified as Capt. Eliav Haim Tzapalamus, 21, of the 7th Armored Brigade.

The IDF says the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital, and their families have been notified.

The casualties occurred when an IDF Humvee overturned during operational activity in southern Lebanon. The incident is under investigation.

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