Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Iran nuclear chief says country won’t abandon enrichment or hand over its uranium
Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium, state media reports, citing the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.
Dismissing renewed US threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities as “nothing new,” Eslami says enrichment was “an inseparable part” of the nuclear process.
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