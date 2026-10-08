Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Iran nuclear chief says country won’t abandon enrichment or hand over its uranium

By Reuters Today, 7:01 pm
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Iran will not abandon uranium enrichment or hand over its uranium, state media reports, citing the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami.

Dismissing renewed US threats against Iran’s nuclear facilities as “nothing new,” Eslami says enrichment was “an inseparable part” of the nuclear process.

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