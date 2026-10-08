Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Man dies in car explosion at entrance to city of Or Akiva; cause of blast unknown

Today, 10:54 pm
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A man in his 40s has died in a vehicle explosion at the entrance to the northern city of Or Akiva, police and emergency services say.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, police say, and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

Magen David Adom says its medics and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the car blast, where they found a man, around 40 years old, suffering from multi-system injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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