Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Israel opens its first national pavilion at Morocco’s Marrakech Airshow

By Stav Levaton Today, 3:37 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Israel’s national pavilion at Marrakech Airshow, the first since normalizing ties with Morocco in 2020, October 8, 2026. (Defense Ministry)
Israel’s national pavilion at Marrakech Airshow, the first since normalizing ties with Morocco in 2020, October 8, 2026. (Defense Ministry)

Israel has opened its first national pavilion at Marrakech Airshow, marking its first official participation in the defense exhibition since normalizing ties with Morocco, the Defense Ministry says.

The ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate, known as SIBAT, led a delegation of eight Israeli defense companies presenting combat-tested technologies, including loitering munitions, AI-based robotic systems, autonomous navigation capabilities for unmanned aircraft, laser-guidance systems for FPV drones and satellite communications.

Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems also displayed air, land, naval, space, intelligence and cyber capabilities.

SIBAT head Brig. Gen. (ret.) Yair Kulas calls the participation an “important milestone for the Defense Ministry and Israel’s defense industry,” as well as a “platform for expanding international defense cooperation and building long-term partnerships.”

Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel in December 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

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