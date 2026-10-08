EgyptAir pilot posts video of El Al plane at Italian airport, sparking concern after flydubai attack

An Egyptian pilot has gone viral for posting a video on Instagram yesterday in which he zoomed in on an El Al airplane in Italy with a remixed version of a 1973 speech by then-Egyptian president Anwar el-Sadat promising revenge against Israel playing over it.

In the speech, delivered during the Yom Kippur War, Sadat promised that Egypt would take revenge against Israel, saying: “Let the Israelis remember what I always said: ‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’.”

The audio of Sadat’s speech plays in the Instagram video as an EgyptAir plane pulls in next to the parked El Al plane.

An EgyptAir pilot named Osama Mansour posted a video of an El Al aircraft in Italy, with a clip of a speech by Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in the background: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth, and violence for violence". pic.twitter.com/4Bwxd3WDts — Straturka (@straturka) October 8, 2026

The video was uploaded to Instagram and Facebook by Osama Mansour, who, according to his social media, is a pilot for EgyptAir.

It appears to have attracted attention and concern due to the timing, having been posted a week after the attempted terror attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073.

As of Thursday evening, the video has over 6,200 likes on Instagram. Most of Mansour’s other posts have between 20 and 100 likes.