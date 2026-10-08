Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

EgyptAir pilot posts video of El Al plane at Italian airport, sparking concern after flydubai attack

Today, 6:21 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

An Egyptian pilot has gone viral for posting a video on Instagram yesterday in which he zoomed in on an El Al airplane in Italy with a remixed version of a 1973 speech by then-Egyptian president Anwar el-Sadat promising revenge against Israel playing over it.

In the speech, delivered during the Yom Kippur War, Sadat promised that Egypt would take revenge against Israel, saying: “Let the Israelis remember what I always said: ‘An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’.”

The audio of Sadat’s speech plays in the Instagram video as an EgyptAir plane pulls in next to the parked El Al plane.

The video was uploaded to Instagram and Facebook by Osama Mansour, who, according to his social media, is a pilot for EgyptAir.

It appears to have attracted attention and concern due to the timing, having been posted a week after the attempted terror attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073.

As of Thursday evening, the video has over 6,200 likes on Instagram. Most of Mansour’s other posts have between 20 and 100 likes.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.