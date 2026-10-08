Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Hamas earning millions a day taxing goods and selling aid, former Shin Bet official says

By Stav Levaton Today, 1:15 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Palestinian gunmen from Hamas and Islamic Jihad gather next to Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinian gunmen from Hamas and Islamic Jihad gather next to Eid al-Fitr prayers in Gaza City, March 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

Hamas continues to exercise effective control over Gaza after three years of war, bringing in millions of dollars a day by taxing goods entering the enclave and selling stolen humanitarian aid on the black market at exorbitant prices, according to the former head of research for the Shin Bet, Neomi Neumann.

“Everything that enters the Strip becomes a source of income for Hamas,” Neumann tells the Kan public broadcaster, adding that the group uses its economic power to create dependence and quietly enforce order through a decentralized system of rule.

She estimates that the group’s daily revenues range from $2 million to $5 million, helping it maintain influence over the population and fund its operations.

Neumann says US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan should move forward, but says that both Israel and Hamas are obstructing it.

“Hamas says Israel must withdraw first, while Israel demands that Hamas disarm,” she says.

“The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza and the International Stabilization Force must enter the Strip so that Hamas loses strength,” Neumann says.

She adds that the Palestinian Authority should eventually replace Hamas as Gaza’s governing body.

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