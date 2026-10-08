Settler activists begin rebuilding illegal West Bank outpost two days after demolition

Settler activists begin to reestablish the illegal settlement outpost of Netzah Shmuel in the central West Bank, between the Israeli settlement of Adei Ad and the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya.

Activists put up a tent at the site yesterday, a day after security services evacuated a family and group of youths living there and demolished the outpost.

Police said their forces “encountered violent disturbances” when evacuating Netzah Shmuel and another outpost, and arrested 12 settler activists on suspicion of assaulting security forces and violating IDF orders during the evacuation and demolition operation.