Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Police working to disperse Haredi protesters in Jerusalem

By Noam Lehmann Today, 5:29 pm
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Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and clash with police during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, in Jerusalem, October 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men block a road and clash with police during a protest against the jailing of yeshiva students who failed to comply with an army recruitment order, in Jerusalem, October 8, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Police say they have begun dispersing hundreds of Haredi protesters who “began disrupting public order, blocking traffic routes, physically clashing with drivers and causing damage to cars” near the Chords Bridge entrance to Jerusalem.

Officers are using protest dispersal measures to open up the roads, police say.

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