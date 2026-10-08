Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Police working to disperse Haredi protesters in Jerusalem
Police say they have begun dispersing hundreds of Haredi protesters who “began disrupting public order, blocking traffic routes, physically clashing with drivers and causing damage to cars” near the Chords Bridge entrance to Jerusalem.
Officers are using protest dispersal measures to open up the roads, police say.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- ToI poll: Anti-Netanyahu bloc regains lead, Eisenkot’s Yashar comes 1st with Likud in 2nd place
- ‘The Israelis we aspire to be’: Herzog awards civilian heroism medals to six who thwarted flydubai terror attack
- Haredi protester knocked to the ground while holding onto moving car at anti-draft rally blocking entrance to Jerusalem
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here