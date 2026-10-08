Putin tells Iranian president Russia will ‘do everything’ to help end war with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian today and promised to “do everything” to help end the Middle East conflict, Russian news agencies report.

“We are ready to do everything that is in our power to contribute to the settlement of this situation,” says Putin ahead of a regional summit in the Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan, adding that Iran had made “real efforts to end the war” started by the US and Israel on February 28.

Putin notes the “positive evolution” in relations between Iran and Russia.

The two have reinforced diplomatic and military links since Russia launched its war in Ukraine in February 2022, becoming increasingly reliant on each other.

Both leaders arrived this evening ahead of the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) — a grouping of former Soviet nations — in the resort of Avaza on the Caspian Sea.

The presidents last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan in September.

Ukraine and Western countries have accused Iran of supplying Russia with Shahed drones and short-range missiles for use in the military campaign.

Russia has been accused of supplying targeting data to Iran for its strikes on US interests in the Middle East.

The meeting came as talks between Tehran and Washington appear to be at an impasse. Pezeshkian said this week that negotiations with Washington were “meaningless.”