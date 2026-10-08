Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Palestinian sentenced to life for killing Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Ygal in 2020

By Stav Levaton Today, 4:15 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal, who was killed when a rock was thrown at his head during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank village of Yabed on May 12, 2020. (Social media)
Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Ygal, who was killed when a rock was thrown at his head during an arrest raid in the northern West Bank village of Yabed on May 12, 2020. (Social media)

A military court sentences Palestinian Nazmi Abu Bakr to life imprisonment for killing IDF Staff Sgt. Amit Ben-Ygal during an arrest raid in the West Bank village of Yabed, west of Jenin, in May 2020.

Abu Bakr is convicted of intentionally causing death – the military-law equivalent of murder in the West Bank – after throwing part of a brick weighing between nine and 11 kilograms from a rooftop at Israeli troops. It struck Ben-Ygal in the head, killing him.

The court also convicts Abu Bakr of obstruction of justice for hiding evidence after the attack and orders him to pay more than NIS 4 million ($1.3 million) in compensation.

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