‘Blood on your hands’: Anti-Zionist protesters rail against Mamdani outside New York City Hall

Anti-Zionist protesters rail against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a rally outside City Hall marking the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, onslaught in Israel.
The protest, organized by leading activist groups in the city, is the first anti-Zionist protest targeting Mamdani.
The protesters attack Mamdani for Israel real estate events in the city, for the public college system’s investments in defense companies, for policing of protests, and for keeping NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish, in office.
They chant, “Muslim mayor we know you, you’re a normalizer too,” and “Mayor Mamdani pick a side, justice or genocide.”
“I’m here today to call on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to leave the side of the oppressors,” a speaker tells the crowd.
Another speaker says Mamdani has “blood on his hands.”
Attendees carry signs showing Mamdani that say, “Pro-Palestine mayor?” and depicting Mamdani rolling out a red carpet for Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Some protesters carry flags for Hamas and Hezbollah.
A lone counter-protester walks at the front of the march, holding a sign that says, “On Oct. 7, 2023, your ‘resistance’ killed 809 civilians, kidnapped 251, raped.”
The protesters harass her, putting middle fingers in her face and shouting until police separate the two sides.
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