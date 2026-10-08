IDF launches review of soldiers’ heroism during October 7 attack for military honors

The IDF says it will formally launch the process of reviewing acts of Israeli heroism during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught to determine which soldiers should receive military commendations and decorations.

A commanders’ conference conducting the review will be held Wednesday under Personnel Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa and Military Court of Appeals president Maj. Gen. Orly Markman.

“The process aims to properly recognize the extraordinary acts of heroism carried out during the fighting and preserve their legacy for future generations,” the IDF says.

The military says the process will be conducted “with close attention to detail and factual accuracy, as well as sensitivity and transparency.” Bereaved families have been notified ahead of its launch.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir first announced plans for the review last year. Defense Minister Israel Katz separately asked him to recommend recipients of the Medal of Valor, the IDF’s highest honor, which has been awarded only 40 times, and never since 1975.

Cases of exceptional civilian heroism will be referred to an advisory committee to President Isaac Herzog, responsible for recommending recipients of the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.