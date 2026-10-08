Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Trump says US won’t strike Iran before midterm elections in November

By Reuters Today, 7:35 pm
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US President Donald Trump says the United States is having productive discussions with Iran and will not launch an attack on the country before US midterm congressional elections in November.

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