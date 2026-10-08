Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Trump says US won’t strike Iran before midterm elections in November
US President Donald Trump says the United States is having productive discussions with Iran and will not launch an attack on the country before US midterm congressional elections in November.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Shin Bet: 72 residents of southern Israel arrested on security charges since start of this year
- Defense Min. gives instructions to ban pro-Palestinian activists from West Bank during olive harvest, Yesha Council says
- IDF says it killed two Hamas operatives, including commander involved in holding 3 hostages
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