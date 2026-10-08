IDF kills 2 Hamas operatives, including commander who helped abduct slain soldier’s body on Oct. 7

The IDF says it killed two Hamas operatives in separate Gaza strikes earlier this week, including one who took part in the October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel and helped abduct the body of Sgt. Shaked Dahan into the enclave.

The military identifies the man as Ibrahim Alam, a commander in Hamas’s military wing, and says he also participated in the killing of Israeli civilians on October 7. He was killed in a strike on Monday in the Khan Younis area.

The second operative, Mu’tasem Muhammad Suleiman Salah, a member of Hamas’s military wing, was killed in a separate strike on Tuesday.

The IDF says the two had “advanced plans for attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities” during the war, and were targeted “to remove the threat.”