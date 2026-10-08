IDF says it killed two Hamas operatives, including commander involved in holding 3 hostages

The IDF says it killed two additional Hamas operatives in separate Gaza City strikes this week, including a commander involved in holding Israeli hostages captive during the war.

According to the military, Muhammad Muhsen Nimr Yazji, a commander in Hamas’s Shati Battalion, was involved in holding former hostages Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Matan Angrest in the Gaza City area after they were abducted during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel. He was killed Monday.

A second operative, Muhammad Fawzi Muhammad Awad Gamal of Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah Battalion, was killed Tuesday in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

The IDF says the two had recently “advanced plans for attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and worked to rebuild Hamas’s capabilities,” and were targeted “to remove the threat.”