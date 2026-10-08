Haredi protests to block roads in Jerusalem, central Israel; organizers say they’ll block access to Ben Gurion Airport

Haredi protesters will block highways in central Israel and Jerusalem from 4 p.m. in demonstrations against the arrests of ultra-Orthodox draft dodgers.
According to the Walla news site, the protests are expected to be particularly large because the entire hardline Jerusalem Faction has been directed to attend, rather than smaller groups within the organization.
Delays are expected at the entrance to Jerusalem, the Sarei Israel intersection, and Bar Ilan Street, as well as at the light railway.
Demonstrators also say they will block Route 4 in the center of the country, and cause disruptions on routes 1 and 6.
Organizers additionally intend to block access to Ben Gurion Airport by both rail and road, Walla says.
The protests will come after a series of recent demonstrations and riots over efforts to arrest Haredi draft evaders.
Currently, approximately 80,000 Haredi men between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for military service and have not enlisted. The Attorney General’s Office has called for the state to strengthen its enforcement of draft orders, including arresting draft evaders.
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