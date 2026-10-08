Haredi protester knocked to the ground while holding onto moving car at anti-draft rally blocking entrance to Jerusalem

As thousands of ultra-Orthodox boys and men protest against military conscription across the country, footage shows a Haredi youth being knocked to the ground by a car that he and another protester were holding on to. The driver, who was blocked by the demonstration, was pulling away at the Chords Bridge entrance to Jerusalem, footage shows.

רכב דוהר אל תוך קבוצת מפגינים במחאות נגד מעצר העריקים בכניסה לירושלים | תיעוד @daniel_grovais pic.twitter.com/f9lyHH0ZEs — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 8, 2026

About 1,000 protesters have blocked roads in Jerusalem as the extremist Jerusalem Faction holds protests there and in Bnei Brak over the arrest of Haredi draft dodgers.