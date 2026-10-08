Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Explosions heard in Riyadh amid fighting between Saudi Arabia, Houthis

By AFP Today, 11:18 am
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Several explosions echoed across the Saudi capital Riyadh, witnesses say, during the war between the kingdom and Houthi fighters in Yemen.

The Iran-backed group has claimed repeated attacks targeting Riyadh airport in recent days along with salvos aimed at critical infrastructure and military sites elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

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