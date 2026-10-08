Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Explosions heard in Riyadh amid fighting between Saudi Arabia, Houthis
Several explosions echoed across the Saudi capital Riyadh, witnesses say, during the war between the kingdom and Houthi fighters in Yemen.
The Iran-backed group has claimed repeated attacks targeting Riyadh airport in recent days along with salvos aimed at critical infrastructure and military sites elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
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