Netanyahu says his military secretary ‘chose not to wake PM up in time’ on Oct. 7, in response to damning interview

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his former military secretary Avi Gil knew “like others” about the impending Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, “and chose not to wake the prime minister up in time,” after Gil said in an interview with Channel 12 that Netanyahu had been warned about a coming military confrontation, gave a misleading account of the lead-up to the attack and tampered with the protocols of the early hours of the attack.

Gil’s remarks to the media were “an attempt to obscure the simple and painful truth about his failure,” Netanyahu says in response to the interview.

The premier later shares on X a two-minute segment from the pro-government Channel 14 tonight that purported to counter the lengthy Channel 12 interview.

The Channel 14 segment recycles earlier reports about the information Gil received in the hours before he woke Netanyahu up at the start of the attack, including that scores of Hamas fighters had activated Israeli SIM cards to communicate during the attack and that leaders of the terror group had gone underground into its tunnel networks.