Zamir told US generals that striking Iran in coming weeks could delay Israeli election — report

Earlier this week, senior US officers told IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir that they were instructed by the White House and the Pentagon to prepare for a massive attack on Iran within the next three weeks, Channel 12 reports.
Zamir told his counterparts that such an attack could cause the general election in Israel, slated for October 27, to be postponed, according to the outlet, citing a senior US official and another official.
The assessment is that Iran would respond with massive missile fire at Israel in the event of an American attack.
Earlier today, however, US President Donald Trump said that the United States is having productive discussions with Iran and will not launch an attack on the country before US midterm congressional elections in November.
Trump had considered attacking Iran before the midterms, Channel 12 reports.
A senior White House official tells Channel 12 that in yesterday’s conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran did not come up, and the two focused on the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.
It is unlikely that they wouldn’t discuss Iran, and it is possible that the messaging from Trump and his aides is another attempt to catch Iran off-guard in the event the US does decide to strike.
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