Netanyahu’s ex-military aide says he ‘doesn’t know of’ any warning from Egypt or UAE before Oct. 7

Avi Gil, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary on October 7, 2023, says he doesn’t know of reported warnings from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates before the Hamas attack.

Gil gives a rather odd response to a question on the matter from Channel 12, and says that he wasn’t at Netanyahu’s office when Emirati President Mohammed Bin Zayed allegedly warned the prime minister that Hamas was going to attack. Gil also doesn’t respond to the follow-up question about whether it is possible that he wouldn’t know about such a conversation.

Gil does offer that “not everything that happens in the Prime Minister’s Office appears in the official schedule.”

“I don’t know of” any warning from Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, says Gil, answering a question about multiple reports of Kamel personally delivering a warning to Israel days before the attack.

Based on publicly available information on a private plane that landed at Ben Gurion Airport for an hour, Gil assesses that “someone, it seems, met someone who arrived from Egypt.”

“I imagine it wasn’t to give a holiday present.”