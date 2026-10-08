Settlers block home of Palestinian family with young children for 3rd consecutive day

Settlers are blocking the entrance to the home of a Palestinian family with four young children in the southern Hebron Hills for the third consecutive day.

This morning, the IDF established a military post at the entrance to the house belonging to Yousef Shanaran and his family and soldiers have been stationed there for the past several hours, in a move similar to measures taken at homes besieged by settlers in the village of Qusra in the northern West Bank in August.

The apparent aim of the settlers is to force the family to leave their home — which is located between Samu and Susiya in the West Bank’s Area B, which is under Palestinian civil control — so that it can be taken over.

Yesterday, Border Police forces removed settlers who were blocking the house and arrested seven of them.

Despite the military post established to prevent settlers from approaching the house, settlers were filmed blocking the front door in recent hours.

The latest incident began on Monday night when settlers erected a tent in front of the house, several months after a larger outpost was established a few hundred meters away. Shortly after setting up the tent, settlers attacked the house and threw stones at it.

Shanaran himself left the house yesterday to receive medical treatment at a hospital and was apparently escorted out by IDF forces.

His wife and children, aged 8-13, remain inside.

מתנחלים חוסמים את הבית בדרום הר חברון זה היום השלישי ברציפות. אתמול המאחז מול הבית פונה והוקם ופונה והוקם – ונעצרו שבעה באחד הפינויים – אבל היום הם עדיין שם, למרות עמדה צבאית שהוקמה בכניסה לבית (בדומה למה שקרה בקוסרה). בתיעודים הבוקר הם נראים חוסמים את דלת הכניסה https://t.co/GECW6gEU0Y pic.twitter.com/7PCY2DKQLI — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) October 8, 2026