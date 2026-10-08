20 UK diplomats from East Jerusalem consulate to leave Israel amid spat over sanctions, but limited mission to stay open

Twenty British diplomats will leave Israel while the UK’s mission in East Jerusalem will remain open in a limited format, says Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, after a bilateral agreement was reached in the wake of London’s decision to sanction Israeli settlements in the West Bank and implement a series of other measures.

The countries agree that the UK’s East Jerusalem consulate will cease operating today in its current format, and that the 20 diplomats — including the consul-general — will leave Israel.

The British government will continue operating from the building — which it owns — with a skeleton staff of seven diplomats. It will not function as a consulate.

The plaque reading “British Consulate General” and another sign for its consular section have already come down.

“We established a clear principle: Israel will not allow actions to be taken against it without Israel taking appropriate countermeasures in response,” says Sa’ar.

Israeli diplomats in the UK, 27 of whom would have been expelled in a British countermeasure according to reports, will all be allowed to remain in their roles in London under the agreement.

“We have been clear that we do not accept that the Government of Israel has the legal right to close the British Consulate General in Jerusalem, which has been there for nearly 200 years,” says British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in a statement.

“The UK government reiterates its long-standing view that East Jerusalem is occupied territory.”

He says that the consulate will now be called the UK Mission, Jerusalem, and will “continue to deliver vital services and our work with the Palestinian people.”

He paints the withdrawal of consulate staff as a temporary measure “to ensure their safety and security,” and says that London will work to rebuild its presence in Jerusalem.

Miliband commits to avoiding “reciprocal action” while discussions are underway.

“The UK stands steadfast by the measures we took on 8 September, in concert with the international community, in support of a two-state solution to deliver peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine,” says Miliband.