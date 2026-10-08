Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
Houthis say they fired ballistic missile at Riyadh’s airport
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group says it had attacked King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a ballistic missile.
The statement comes hours after Saudi Arabia said a midweek attack on the same airport had killed one person.
There is no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia of the latest attack claim.
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