Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026
IDF says it killed suspect who crossed ceasefire line in southern Gaza
Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel
A Palestinian who crossed the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip was killed yesterday, the IDF says.
According to the military, the suspect attempted to sabotage operational infrastructure, posing an immediate threat.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- 20 UK diplomats from East Jerusalem consulate to leave Israel amid spat over sanctions
- Polls open in London local election as Green Party’s Polanski bids for seat days after ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
- London Jewish man beaten after confronting activists over graffiti calling Labour candidate a ‘puppet of genocidal Israel’
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