Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

IDF says it killed suspect who crossed ceasefire line in southern Gaza

By Stav Levaton Today, 9:24 am
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

A Palestinian who crossed the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip was killed yesterday, the IDF says.

According to the military, the suspect attempted to sabotage operational infrastructure, posing an immediate threat.

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