Netanyahu-led bloc ahead of Zionist opposition parties with 55-50 seats in TV poll

A Channel 13 news poll puts parties in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc ahead of the Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties, with 55-50 seats.

However, Netanyahu is still not predicted to be able to form a coalition.

According to the poll, Netanyahu’s Likud and opposition frontrunner Eisenkot’s Yashar parties are neck and neck, both predicted to win 20 seats in the October 27 election.

As for the other parties in the incumbent’s bloc, Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism would win eight seats each, Shas seven, Religious Zionism-Zehut seven, and People of Israel five.

As for the other parties in the Zionist opposition, B’Yachad would win 12 seats, The Democrats 10, and Yisrael Beytenu eight.

The Islamist Ra’am party is predicted to win six seats, while the Joint List is predicted to win nine.

The two Arab-majority factions are not considered part of the declared blocs, whose parties — with the exception of The Democrats, which supports Ra’am being part of a future coalition — have vowed they would not partner with them.

The Reservists and Blue and White parties do not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The poll collected data from 1,013 respondents and has a margin of error of 2.5%.