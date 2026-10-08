Eisenkot calls for criminal probe against Netanyahu after ex-military aide’s account of PM’s Oct. 7 actions; Liberman alleges treason

Former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party says it has appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to probe whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lied to the state comptroller about the lead-up to the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, after the premier’s former military secretary Avi Gil said in an interview with Channel 12 that the 55-page account that Netanyahu gave the comptroller earlier this year was misleading.

Eisenkot also takes Netanyahu to task over Gil’s allegation that the premier’s chief of staff tried to falsify a key protocol from the early minutes of the Hamas attack in the Gaza border region.

“While other brothers and sisters in the border region were slaughtered by Hamas, Netanyahu worked on changing protocols instead of saving them,” Eisenkot says on X. “Nothing will save him from the state commission of inquiry we’ll establish after the election.”

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the hawkish anti-Netanyahu Yisrael Beytenu party, says in a video statement that Baharav-Miara should “order the immediate opening of an investigation against the prime minister and his people on charges of treason and conspiracy.”

Liberman also called on IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to “prevent any attempt to use the IDF for political purposes solely to change the public agenda a moment before the election” on October 27.