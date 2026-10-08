Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

NYTimes: US preparing options to renew Iran war, including plan for 3 days of intense strikes

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US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump has ordered plans to be drawn up for options of returning to fighting against Iran, even as he said today that strikes would not restart before the midterm elections on November 3.

According to the newspaper, the president has asked the Pentagon to develop plans that would target Iran’s drone and missile arsenal, energy facilities and other military sites.

The report says that security officials have proposed on five occasions in recent months for the US to conduct major operations against either Iran or their proxy the Houthis in Yemen, but the plan has been vetoed by Trump every time.

Nevertheless, the NYTimes reports, Trump is again considering a new attack plan that was discussed last Friday at Camp David, and centers on “a short, intense campaign lasting about three days,” citing people briefed on the plan.

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