IDF launches review of heroic acts by soldiers on Oct. 7 to select honors recipients

The IDF on Thursday said it was formally launching a review of soldiers’ heroism during the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, to determine recipients of military commendations and decorations.

“The process aims to properly recognize the extraordinary acts of heroism carried out during the fighting and to preserve their legacy for future generations,” the IDF said, adding that bereaved families were notified ahead of the launch.

The move could signify that the army considers the war, which began three years ago with the invasion and massacre in southern Israel, to be over. Historically, the medals have been awarded to soldiers after wars conclude.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir first announced plans for the review last year.

Commanders conducting the review will hold a conference on Wednesday next week headed by Personnel Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa and Military Court of Appeals president Maj. Gen. Orly Markman, according to the IDF.

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The process will be conducted “with close attention to detail and factual accuracy, as well as sensitivity and transparency,” the military said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz separately asked Zamir to recommend recipients of the Medal of Valor, the IDF’s highest honor. Only 40 people have ever received the Medal of Valor, and none have been awarded since 1975.

Cases of exceptional civilian heroism will be referred to a presidential advisory committee responsible for recommending recipients of the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

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The Hamas-led onslaught saw thousands of terrorists storm southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and take 251 hostages, sparking the war in Gaza.

The IDF struggled to mount a response during the onslaught, with bases closest to the border overrun and the chain of command broken amid the chaos, according to the military’s own probes. Civilians were left for hours to fend for themselves.

On Sunday, Zamir presented a certificate of appreciation to Chief Warrant Officer “Vav,” a member of the signals intelligence Unit 8200 — identified only by her Hebrew initial — who warned ahead of the onslaught that Hamas had a clear plan to attack. Senior intelligence officers had dismissed and ignored her warnings.

Emanuel Fabian contributed to this report.