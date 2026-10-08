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Pentagon says execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed

By AP Today, 12:57 am
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This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows suspected Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. (AP/Bell County Sheriff's Department via The Temple Daily Telegram)
This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows suspected Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. (AP/Bell County Sheriff's Department via The Temple Daily Telegram)

The Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be “public.”

Hegseth, speaking to the conservative TV outlet Real America’s Voice News yesterday, said the execution of Hasan will take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” Hegseth said.

Officials in the Pentagon clarify today that the execution will be livestreamed and that more details will follow.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who held the rank of major, walked into a medical building where soldiers were were waiting in long lines to receive immunizations and medical clearance for deployment. He shouted “Allahu akbar” — Arabic for “God is great!” — and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun.

Hegseth said the military hasn’t executed a servicemember by firing squad since World War II. The last military execution took place on April 13, 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was executed by hanging.

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