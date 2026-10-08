Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Trump says comments about Iran wiping out Los Angeles were misinterpreted

By Reuters Today, 1:25 am
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US President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

US President Donald Trump says comments he made that Iran could “take out” California cities had been misinterpreted and that he was instead referring to the need for people to tolerate higher gas prices.

Trump made the remarks at a political rally in Nebraska on Monday as he spoke about Americans’ wartime economic sacrifices.

“Remember, with the war, it’s just artificial, it’s a little bit high, it’s a small price to pay,” he said then. “It’s a small price to ​pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a ​very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

California’s Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans quickly rebuked the remarks.

“What I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump writes in a Truth Social post.

“If you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?” he continues, saying he loves both cities.

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