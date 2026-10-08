‘Surge’ in US Jewish life has continued three years since October 7, survey finds

An increase in engagement with US Jewish communal life that began after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel has maintained its momentum, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The poll, by the Jewish Federations of North America, found that 38 percent of respondents had increased their Jewish engagement since October 7, while 9% reported a decrease.

The survey classified respondents as part of the so-called surge by asking whether they had engaged more with the Jewish community through social activities with other Jews, educational efforts to learn more about Israel and Jewish life, or engagement with a Jewish communal institution. Many respondents were engaging more in multiple categories.

Respondents who said they had desired more of a community or felt more pride in being Jewish, but did not change their behavior, were not counted.

The engagement marked a decrease compared to the findings from a 2024 survey, but an increase after a dip in last year’s study. A survey by the federations in 2024 reported that 43% of respondents were more engaged, and in 2025, 31%.

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“Many people expected the increased interest in Jewish life to fade as time went on, but our data shows the surge sustaining and even building momentum since last year,” Mimi Kravetz, JFNA’s chief impact and growth officer, said in a statement.

Only 1% of respondents said they were no longer interested in connecting with a Jewish community.

Social engagement has become increasingly prevalent as a way to engage more with Judaism. In 2024, 6% of respondents said they had socialized with other Jews more, 10% said they had done so last year, and 14% said so this year, making it the largest category of increased engagement.

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Informal social gatherings, like Shabbat dinners with friends, were the most commonly cited events that made people feel more engaged.

The leading groups that respondents said they were involved with were a local synagogue (65%), Jewish friends (63%), social media (41%), and Chabad Hasidic centers (32%).

A majority of 68% said they were seeking to learn more about Israel or Jewish life since October 7, mainly through reading the news and content from Jewish or Israeli organizations, and speaking with knowledgeable friends.

Fifty-seven percent agreed that “Israel makes me proud to be Jewish,” while 38% disagreed.

There was also an increase in confidence surrounding community safety.

Sixty percent said they believed Jewish organizations were effectively providing security, up from 47% last year; 58% said they know where to turn to report antisemitism, an increase from 46%; and awareness of security programs increased from 39% to 57%.

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The increased confidence came as US Jewish institutions have invested vast sums in security in recent years. The federations estimated last month that US Jewish institutions invested more than $1 billion annually in security measures.

Those counted in the surge were more likely than other Jews to believe Israel has a right to exist, at 94% compared to 74%, to feel emotionally attached to Israel, 93% compared to 51%, and to say Israel makes them proud to be Jewish, 75% to 36%.

Overall, 65% of respondents said there was a lot of antisemitism in the US, an increase from 45% in 2020, the federations said.

The survey polled a weighted sample of 2,836 Jewish Americans in May and June and had a margin of error of 1.84%.