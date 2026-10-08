Route 4, Jerusalem entrance reopen after Haredi anti-draft protest; three arrested including 1 for riot targeting soldier

Police say Route 4 and the entrance to Jerusalem have reopened after Haredi protesters against military enlistment blocked both areas.

Two protesters on Route 4, near Bnei Brak, were arrested for assaulting officers in a riot after police declared the demonstration there illegal, police say.

In Jerusalem, officers used force to disperse dozens of protesters who encircled a soldier, police say. The soldier was rescued unharmed, and a suspect was arrested, police add.

An Israel Hayom reporter on the scene says the soldier was Haredi, and publishes footage that shows Border Police officers scuffling with protesters. Police used a stun grenade, the reporter says.

עם רימון הלם ובאלימות: המשטרה מנסה לחלץ את חייל חרדי שנחסם pic.twitter.com/dbcljnAH5a — יעקב הרשקוביץ | Yaakov hershkowitz (@yaakov_hershko) October 8, 2026