Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Route 4, Jerusalem entrance reopen after Haredi anti-draft protest; three arrested including 1 for riot targeting soldier

By Noam Lehmann Today, 6:39 pm
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Police say Route 4 and the entrance to Jerusalem have reopened after Haredi protesters against military enlistment blocked both areas.

Two protesters on Route 4, near Bnei Brak, were arrested for assaulting officers in a riot after police declared the demonstration there illegal, police say.

In Jerusalem, officers used force to disperse dozens of protesters who encircled a soldier, police say. The soldier was rescued unharmed, and a suspect was arrested, police add.

An Israel Hayom reporter on the scene says the soldier was Haredi, and publishes footage that shows Border Police officers scuffling with protesters. Police used a stun grenade, the reporter says.

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