Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 8, 2026

Extremist Haredi rioters shut down Shas event; Deri, Malkieli escorted out by police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 5:46 pm
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Rioters from the extremist ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem faction shut down a Shas party event attended by chairman Aryeh Deri and MK Michael Malkieli in the ultra-Orthodox central West Bank settlement of Modiin Illit today, Haredi media reports.

Deri is seen in some Haredi circles as too accommodating to demands to draft ultra-Orthodox men to the military.

Footage published online shows youths banging on the glass doors of the event hall as Deri speaks.

Separate footage published by ultra-Orthodox outlet Behadrei Haredim shows that youths managed to open another glass door, clashed with attendees at the entrance and threw water inside.

Police say they dispatched officers to break up the gathering and helped the lawmakers leave.

“There was no damage or injuries, and order was reestablished,” police say.

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